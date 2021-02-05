Chevron Proposes to Acquire Noble Midstream

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) unveiled that it submitted a proposal to acquire all the publicly traded units of Noble Midstream Partners(NYSE: NBLX) -- a master limited partnership (MLP) -- that it doesn't already own. The oil giant is offering to exchange its shares for all the remaining publicly traded units of its affiliate at a value of $12.47 per unit, which is the MLP's closing price the day before Chevron announced its proposal. The deal values the midstream company at $1.13 billion.

Chevron initially acquired a 62.5% interest in Noble Midstream when it bought the MLP's former parent Noble Energy in a $13 billion deal last year. That transaction made it Noble Midstream's largest customer, as the pipeline operator provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services to Chevron and other producers in Colorado's DJ Basin and Texas's Delaware Basin.

Image source: Getty Images.

Chevron has been reviewing its options for Noble Midstream since it took control of that entity last fall. While it had considered selling its stake, analysts expected the company to offer to buy full control over the entity eventually. That will allow it to further integrate the business into its operations, which will reduce costs. It also gives it complete control over the infrastructure supporting Noble Energy's former operations, thus enhancing its flexibility to develop those assets.

Chevron's proposal is a starting point in negotiations with Noble Midstream, which might not end in a deal. However, given Chevron's sizable stake and importance to Noble Midstream, the MLP doesn't have much leverage in negotiations. Thus, it seems likely that they'll eventually reach an agreement since it's in their best long-term interests. While a merger makes sense, it's not investment thesis-altering for Chevron, which faces long-term headwinds from the energy transition to cleaner fuel sources.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chevron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.