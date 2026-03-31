Chevron Partners With Libya's NOC to Unlock Offshore Potential

Chevron Corporation CVX has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Oil Corporation (“NOC”) to explore offshore opportunities in Libya. The agreement focuses on conducting a comprehensive technical study of the NC 146 offshore block, marking a strategic step toward revitalizing the country’s oil sector.

Strategic Push to Boost National Reserves

Libya is actively seeking to increase its hydrocarbon reserves, and this collaboration plays a key role in that ambition. The NC 146 block is believed to hold significant untapped potential, with early assessments suggesting the possibility of meaningful discoveries.

NOC Chairman Mesud Suleiman emphasized that the initiative could strengthen Libya’s resource base while reinforcing confidence in its energy sector.

A Signal of Renewed Investor Confidence

After years of political instability, civil conflict and foreign intervention, Libya’s oil and gas industry has struggled to attract consistent international investment. This agreement with Chevron is being viewed as a strong signal that global energy majors are once again willing to engage with the country.

Suleiman described the partnership as more than a technical collaboration, calling it a clear indication of improving investor sentiment and a vote of confidence in Libya’s evolving investment climate.

Chevron Expands Its Global Partnerships

The Libya deal also highlights Chevron’s broader strategy of expanding international partnerships. Recently, the company signed another memorandum of understanding with Turkish Petroleum Corporation (“TPAO”), aimed at supporting its ambitions to scale production and strengthen its global presence.

By forging alliances across different regions, Chevron is positioning itself to capitalize on emerging opportunities while diversifying its exploration portfolio.

Political Disruptions in Libya Since 2011

Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and home to Africa’s largest proven crude reserves, is working to attract international oil majors back into the country. The effort comes amid ongoing political instability following the 2011 overthrow of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The nation remains divided between two rival governments that often clash over control of its underfunded oil sector.

Since the civil war, Libya’s oil production has been highly unstable, plummeting from around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to just 100,000 bpd in 2011. Although recent output has started recovering, it has been marked by significant fluctuations. The country is now aiming to increase production to 2 million bpd within the next few years.

Beginning in 2024, major international energy companies, including BP, Italy’s Eni, Spain’s Repsol and Austria’s OMV, resumed drilling activities after nearly a decade-long halt that began in 2014. Libya has also launched its first oil and gas exploration tender since the civil war, signaling a renewed push to revive its energy sector.

A Potential Turning Point for Libya

If successful, the Chevron-NOC collaboration could pave the way for more international players to re-enter Libya’s energy market. Increased exploration activity, combined with improved stability, may help the country unlock its vast offshore potential and restore its position as a key player in global oil supply.

CVX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies, participating in every aspect of the energy sector, from oil production to refining and marketing. Currently, CVX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC, California Resources Corporation CRC and Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR. While Archrock and California Resources sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, Nabors Industries carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is a broader energy services provider company that has steadily refined and refocused its business to become a premier pure-play compression services provider, primarily supporting natural gas production, processing and transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2026 earnings indicates 5.8% year-over-year growth.

California Resources is an independent energy and carbon management company focused primarily on California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2026 revenues indicates 2.8% year-over-year growth.

Hamilton-based Nabors Industries is one of the largest land-drilling contractors in the world, conducting oil, gas and geothermal land-drilling operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBR’s 2026 earnings indicates 49.1% year-over-year growth.

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