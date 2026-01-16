Chevron & Partners Approve Leviathan Expansion Project in Israel

Chevron Corporation CVX, a U.S. oil and gas giant, announced that its subsidiary Chevron Mediterranean Limited (CML) and its partners at the Leviathan natural gas reservoir have reached a final investment decision (FID) for the expansion of production capacity at the field. The Leviathan production platform is located nearly 10 kilometers off the coast of Dor, Israel. The project is aimed at increasing natural gas production to boost supply to Israel and support exports.

Project Scope

Chevron mentioned that the expansion project will involve drilling three more wells at the offshore field and installing additional subsea equipment to support gas delivery and production at the platform. Additionally, the project will include the upgradation of treatment facilities at the production platform to process increased volumes. These developments are intended to support the increase in total gas supply from the field to approximately 21 billion cubic meters annually. Chevron expects the increase in gas volumes to support Israel’s domestic requirements and regional exports.

Chevron Strengthens Its Presence in the Eastern Mediterranean

Chevron has highlighted that it is one of the major companies in the Eastern Mediterranean’s energy sector, with its operations mainly focused on natural gas production. The company continues to invest in its operations in the Eastern Mediterranean to support domestic and regional energy demand.

The company expects the Leviathan expansion project to be completed and become operational by 2030. CVX’s ongoing efforts to develop Israel’s natural gas resources are expected to support the energy needs of people, particularly in Israel, Egypt and Jordan and contribute to the region’s energy security. The Leviathan expansion project further strengthens Chevron’s natural gas operations in Israel.

Chevron’s Regional Portfolio

Chevron Mediterranean Limited is the operator of the Leviathan natural gas reservoir with a 39.66% stake in the field. Israel’s NewMed Energy is a working interest partner in the field with a 45.34% stake, along with Ratio Energies holding the remaining 15%. Chevron is committed to the development of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. The company also holds interests in the Tamar gas-producing field in Israel and the Aphrodite gas field offshore Cyprus.

