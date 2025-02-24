Chevron Extends Shelf Drilling's Rig Contract in Nigeria

Chevron Corporation CVX has awarded Shelf Drilling a one-year contract extension for its Scepter jack-up rig operating offshore Nigeria. The extension will begin immediately after the current contract expires in July 2025. The added contract value is about $50 million, further strengthening the two companies’ ongoing collaboration in offshore drilling.

A Strong Partnership Since 2023

Chevron initially awarded the two-year contract to Shelf Drilling in 2023, valued at approximately $118 million, including the mobilization fees, with an option for an additional one-year extension. With the option now exercised, the Scepter rig, which was scheduled to stay till July 2025 for Chevron, will now be extended till July 2026.

An Overview of Scepter Jack-up Rig

Shelf Drilling’s Scepter jack-up rig is of Keppel FELS Super B Class design, which was built in 2008 and upgraded in 2019. It boasts a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet and operates in water depths of up to 350 feet. Designed to accommodate 150 personnel, the rig is a crucial asset in Nigeria’s offshore drilling sector.

Chevron announced this contract extension immediately after Shelf Drilling and Arabian Drilling planned to extend their offshore drilling footprint by combining resources and deploying some of the latter’s premium jack-up rigs internationally. Therefore, this contract extension validates the capabilities of both companies to expand their reach globally.

