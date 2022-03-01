Chevron (CVX), Iwatani to Co-develop 30 Hydrogen Stations

San Ramon, CA-based oil major Chevron Corporation CVX declared that it signed an agreement with the Japanese industrial gas company, Iwatani, to jointly develop and erect 30 hydrogen-fueling sites in California by 2026 as part of Chevron’s efforts to lower carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

Per the terms of the deal, Chevron proposes to fund the construction of sites, which are expected to be situated at Chevron-branded retail locations across California. To begin with, the stations will fuel light-duty vehicles but over the long term, these will retain the flexibility to service heavy-duty vehicles. Meanwhile, Iwatani will be responsible for operating and maintaining the hydrogen-fueling sites supplying hydrogen and providing transportation logistics services. Moreover, CVX intends to supply some of the sites with the surplus hydrogen production capacity from its Richmond Refinery and future hydrogen output from pilot projects in Northern California.

President of Americas Fuels & Lubricants for Chevron, Andy Walz, said that his company believes that hydrogen has the ability to help lower carbon emissions of the transportation sector and other industries as well. He added that Chevron is excited to partner with Iwatani to further the whole hydrogen transportation value chain from production to consumer purchase with a view to help customers reduce their lifecycle transportation carbon intensities.

Joseph Cappello, Chairman and CEO of Iwatani Corporation of America, mentioned that the alliance between Iwatani and Chevron validates the two companies’ shared vision and commitment to supporting the decarbonization of transportation.

Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations spanning worldwide. The only energy component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, CVX is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. The company generates around $95 billion in annual revenues and produces more than three million barrels per day of oil equivalent. It currently churns out oil and natural gas at a 59/41 ratio. As of the end of 2021, the company had proved reserves of approximately 12.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

