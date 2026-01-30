Chevron Corp. Reveals Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.770 billion, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $3.239 billion, or $1.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.028 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $46.873 billion from $52.226 billion last year.

Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.770 Bln. vs. $3.239 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $46.873 Bln vs. $52.226 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.