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Chevron Corp. Q1 Income Declines

May 01, 2026 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.210 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $3.500 billion, or $2 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.793 billion or $1.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $47.556 billion from $46.101 billion last year.

Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.210 Bln. vs. $3.500 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $2 last year. -Revenue: $47.556 Bln vs. $46.101 Bln last year.

Commenting on the first quarter results, the company said: “Reported earnings decreased compared to first quarter 2025 primarily due to unfavorable timing effects of approximately $2.9 billion. These effects include timing mismatches in earnings recognition related to the mark-to-market of financial derivatives prior to the physical delivery of the associated hydrocarbons, as well as the impact of LIFO inventory accounting.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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