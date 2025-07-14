Chevron Blames Offshore Well Start-Up for Mars Crude Quality Issues

Chevron Corporation CVX, a Houston, TX-based integrated oil and gas company, has confirmed that the recent start-up of an offshore well led to zinc contamination in the Mars crude oil stream, significantly disrupting supply-chain and refining operations across the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to Reuters. This contamination has forced key refiners, including Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, to suspend procurement of the Mars crude grade, escalating concerns among industry stakeholders and prompting strategic responses from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”).

Mars crude, a medium sour blend extracted from offshore platforms near Louisiana, is prized for its optimal refining characteristics and geographic proximity to Gulf Coast refineries. The blend's composition is engineered to match specific refinery configurations, which means any unexpected changes in its makeup, like the presence of zinc, can lead to operational challenges and economic losses.

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Activated Amid Supply Crunch

In direct response to the offshore disruption and subsequent quality issues, the DOE announced the release of up to 1 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (“SPR”). These barrels will be delivered to ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery, a vital component in maintaining stability in regional fuel supply chains.

The Department of Energy highlighted that the release is part of a swap deal, under which ExxonMobil must return the crude oil — plus extra barrels — to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a later time. The decision is intended to ease short-term disruptions in regional markets, particularly as zinc contamination has sidelined a large volume of Mars crude for the time being.

Crude Oil Inventories Hit Seasonal Lows

The Mars crude disruption compounds an already strained oil supply environment in the Gulf Coast. Crude inventories in the region have plunged to their lowest seasonal levels in seven years, pressured by a convergence of international and domestic supply challenges. Recent wildfires in Canada hampered the flow of its crude, while U.S. sanctions and license cancellations targeting Venezuela’s exports have further restricted alternative sourcing.

Additionally, Mexico’s crude production declines and the redirection of Canadian oil to the U.S. West Coast and China via the Trans Mountain pipeline have left Gulf Coast refiners with fewer options to backfill the Mars crude shortfall.

Refiners Face Technical and Financial Strains

Refineries optimized for Mars-grade oil face technical hurdles when switching to alternative crude blends. The presence of zinc in crude oil is especially alarming due to its potentially damaging effects on refining equipment, particularly catalytic converters and other sensitive systems used in processing heavier crude oils.

The uncertainty around contamination duration and resolution has led to reduced refining throughput and increased input costs. With strong seasonal demand for transportation fuels, gasoline and distillates reaching 20.9 million barrels per day, the highest in five years, refiners are under immense pressure to maintain output without compromising efficiency or safety.

Mars Crude Price Volatility Mirrors Market Anxiety

Following the contamination announcement, the price of Mars crude swung sharply. On Friday, it traded at a 15-cent premium to U.S. benchmark crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, a significant rebound from the 10-cent discount seen earlier in the week. Just two weeks ago, Mars commanded a $1 premium, highlighting the impact of the zinc issue on market confidence.

This volatility reflects trader hesitation and the strategic recalibration underway as Gulf Coast refiners and traders seek clarity on when Mars crude will return to standard specifications. The Mars stream handles approximately 575,000 barrels per day, according to Energy Aspects, making its reliability critical for regional supply planning.

Chevron Response and Recovery Efforts

Chevron has acknowledged the issue and stated that it is actively working to resolve the contamination. The company maintains that there will be no impact on its current production guidance, suggesting confidence in the ability to isolate and mitigate the problem without broader output disruptions.

Industry sources indicate that zinc is not naturally found in crude oil, suggesting that the contamination likely originated from drilling or well-completion materials introduced during the new offshore well’s start-up. Chevron’s rapid identification and response are now pivotal to restoring trust in the Mars crude grade and minimizing long-term fallout.

Supply Alternatives and Market Realignment

With the Mars stream compromised, refiners are scrambling to secure alternative supplies of medium sour crude, though such grades are becoming increasingly scarce. The cancellation of U.S. licenses for Venezuela’s crude imports, coupled with reduced heavy crude output from conventional suppliers, has contributed to a tightening supply landscape.

Efforts to bring in substitute grades are further complicated by logistical challenges and the technical limitations of refinery systems that are not easily adaptable. The current scenario highlights the fragility of regional energy infrastructure, where a single upstream issue can cascade into widespread downstream effects.

DOE Assures Reserve Refill Continuity

In addressing public concerns, the DOE has confirmed that the temporary release of barrels to ExxonMobil will not interfere with ongoing efforts to replenish the SPR, which was drawn down significantly in previous years to stabilize global oil prices. The department reaffirmed its commitment to long-term energy security while navigating short-term disruptions with targeted interventions.

Conclusion: Mars Crude Crisis Underscores Supply-Chain Vulnerabilities

The zinc contamination incident within the Mars crude stream is a stark reminder of the complex interdependencies in global oil markets. From offshore drilling operations to refining processes and strategic reserves, each component plays a crucial role in maintaining energy stability. As Chevron works to rectify the issue, market participants remain cautious, monitoring for updates that could restore Mars crude to its prior reliability.

In the meantime, the ripple effects continue to be felt, from refining margins and crude pricing to fuel supply dynamics across the Gulf Coast. The road to resolution lies in swift remediation, improved well management protocols and strategic supply-chain adjustments, each essential in safeguarding against future disruptions of this scale.

CVX's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CVX and XOM have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Kodiak Gas Services KGS, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Oceaneering International OII, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kodiak Gas Services is valued at $2.85 billion and offers contract compression along with related infrastructure services to the U.S. oil and gas sector. Operating through its Contract Services and Other Services segments, Kodiak Gas Services supports natural gas and oil production with fixed-revenue contracts and a range of ancillary services.

Oceaneering International, with a valuation of $2.21 billion, provides engineered services, products and robotic solutions to global markets including offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment. Its offerings include remotely operated vehicles, subsea hardware, pipeline inspection and repair, diving services and digital technologies. Oceaneering International serves multiple segments and supports U.S. government defense and space programs.

