Chevron Advances Global Workforce Reduction Plan With Texas Layoffs

Chevron Corporation CVX, the U.S. oil and gas giant, has announced that it will let go of nearly 200 workers in Texas as part of the broader plan to reduce the global workforce by up to 20% by the end of 2026. The company reported that the Texas layoffs would include 185 people at the Deauville Boulevard site, 14 people at North FM 1788 and seven more at the South County Road site.

Chevron previously announced that these job cuts would take place across its global workforce and could affect almost 6,750-9,000 employees. The recent round of layoffs in Texas is slated to take place on July 15, 2025. CVX’s latest annual report mentions that it currently employs around 40,200 non-service station employees and 5,400 employees who work at service stations.

Chevron’s Long-Term Strategy

The U.S. energy major plans to trim its workforce by 15-20% to streamline operations, execute broader plans faster and make decision-making more efficient. Furthermore, this should not only help the company reduce costs but also enhance its competitiveness in the long run.

Challenges in Venezuela

Chevron recently faced business headwinds for several reasons. The company had to terminate its operations in Venezuela, including production and procurement contracts, after President Donald Trump revoked an important license crucial to operations in the region. Following this, Chevron has handed over the governance of the joint venture to its partner, the state-owned company, PDVSA.

Dispute With ExxonMobil and CNOOC

CVX’s $53 billion acquisition of Hess Corp. and its highly productive assets in Guyana also faces uncertainty over arbitration disputes filed by ExxonMobil and China’s CNOOC. The oil-rich Starbroek block of Guyana is deemed to be the most attractive asset in this purchase. However, ExxonMobil and CNOOC have asserted that they have the right of first refusal to Hess’ Guyana assets.

CVX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CVX currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Flotek Industries Inc. FTK, Energy Transfer ET and RPC, Inc. RES. While Flotek Industries sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Energy Transfer and RPC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Flotek Industriesspecializes in green chemistry, which provides innovative solutions aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the energy industry. FTK develops specialty chemicals tailored for both domestic and international energy producers, as well as oilfield service companies. These chemicals not only help reduce the environmental impact of hydrocarbon production but also lower operational costs.

Energy Transfer is a midstream player that owns and operates one of the most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Boasting a pipeline network extending more than 130,000 miles, its network spans over 44 states. With a presence in all the major U.S. production basins, ET’s outlook seems positive.

RPC generates strong and stable revenues through a diverse range of oilfield services, including pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. The company is strongly committed to returning value to shareholders through consistent dividend payments and share buybacks, making it an attractive choice for investors seeking steady returns.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.