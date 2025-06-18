Chevron Acquires Lithium-Rich Acreage in Strategic Expansion

Chevron Corporation’s CVX subsidiary, Chevron U.S.A. Inc., has significantly advanced its clean energy roadmap through the acquisition of approximately 125,000 net acres of leasehold positions across the Smackover Formation in Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas. This bold move marks a transformative shift in Chevron’s portfolio as it commits to a commercial-scale, domestic lithium business, poised to become a key player in the critical minerals sector essential for the electrification era.

Strategic Acquisition Targets TerraVolta Resources and ETNR

Chevron U.S.A. has announced the acquisition of substantial acreage from TerraVolta Resources, backed by The Energy & Minerals Group (“EMG”), and East Texas Natural Resources (“ETNR”) LLC. These acquisitions grant Chevron direct access to prime acreage overlying the Smackover Formation, a geologic zone renowned for its high-lithium-content brines. With this transaction, Chevron gains a significant competitive edge in the rapidly growing domestic lithium market.

The acquisition is not a short-term resource grab. It reflects a focused, long-term commitment to energy diversification and securing access to critical mineral reserves that are essential to both U.S. energy security and the future of sustainable infrastructure. Chevron is positioning itself not just as an energy company but as a central force in the evolving domestic lithium supply chain.

Why the Smackover Formation Is Critical for Lithium Extraction

The Smackover Formation is becoming one of North America’s most important lithium-rich geological formations. Known historically for its oil and gas reserves, this deep-seated brine basin is now at the forefront of the lithium revolution. Its high concentrations of lithium combined with favorable geological properties make the Smackover Formation one of the most cost-effective and efficient sources of lithium extraction in the United States.

Unlike hard rock lithium mining, which is labor-intensive and environmentally invasive, lithium-rich brines in the Smackover Formation can be processed using advanced extraction technologies that minimize environmental disruption. The formation offers a unique combination of high lithium content and low impurity levels, making it ideal for high-purity lithium production. Chevron’s investment in this region enables it to leverage the existing resource base for a new era of cleaner, more sustainable energy production.

Direct Lithium Extraction: The Future of Lithium Recovery

At the core of Chevron’s lithium development strategy is the adoption of Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technology. This advanced process allows lithium to be separated directly from brine in a closed-loop, faster, cleaner and more efficient system than traditional methods. DLE eliminates the need for evaporation ponds, reducing land use and water consumption while significantly shortening production timelines.

Chevron’s deep experience in fluid management, reservoir engineering and infrastructure integration makes it ideally suited to scale DLE systems. This technology not only aligns with Chevron’s broader sustainability goals but also supports the growing demand for lithium in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. By adopting DLE, Chevron ensures that its lithium production will be both environmentally responsible and economically viable, contributing to a secure and resilient energy transition.

Domestic Lithium Supply Chain: A National Imperative

Chevron’s entry into the lithium market is more than a commercial venture, it supports a national agenda focused on strengthening the domestic supply of critical minerals. With global lithium demand projected to quadruple by 2030 and increasing geopolitical tension around mineral supply chains, Chevron’s move represents a timely and strategic response to U.S. policy priorities.

Building a domestic lithium value chain reduces reliance on imports from unstable or adversarial regions. It enhances national energy security by ensuring that key battery components are sourced, processed and refined within U.S. borders. Chevron’s leadership in this sector directly contributes to the creation of a self-sustaining energy ecosystem, vital to maintaining America’s competitiveness in the global electrification race.

Chevron’s New Energies Strategy: Diversification and Innovation

This acquisition is a cornerstone of Chevron’s New Energies strategy, which focuses on investing in low-carbon technologies, including hydrogen, carbon capture and now critical minerals like lithium. It represents a deliberate and forward-thinking shift that embraces market changes and consumer demand for cleaner energy solutions.

Jeff Gustavson, president of Chevron New Energies, emphasized the importance of this acquisition in establishing secure and domestic lithium supply chains. Chevron is leveraging its strengths in subsurface resource development and infrastructure scalability to transition from pilot operations to full-scale commercial production. The company’s integrated approach positions it not only as a producer but as a potential innovator in lithium purification, processing and end-use deployment across the energy value chain.

Lithium’s Role in the Global Energy Transition

Lithium is the foundation of the modern electrified economy. It is a core component in lithium-ion batteries, which power electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems and a vast range of consumer electronics. As industries and governments commit to decarbonization targets, lithium demand continues to rise at an unprecedented pace.

Chevron’s move into lithium signals its commitment to staying relevant in the post-oil energy landscape. This strategic shift reflects an understanding of the changing global energy priorities, from fossil fuels to clean energy storage. Backed by its extensive operational expertise and innovation pipeline, Chevron is well-equipped to provide large-scale lithium solutions that support global sustainability goals and the growing demand for electrification.

Looking Ahead: Toward Commercial Lithium Production

With its new leaseholds secured, Chevron will begin the critical next steps to assess and develop the lithium potential of the Smackover acreage. This includes resource assessment, pilot testing of DLE systems and navigating the permitting and regulatory frameworks required for commercial production.

Chevron plans to advance rapidly from pilot-scale demonstrations to full-scale lithium production. Its integrated business model, backed by decades of experience in complex energy operations, provides a strong foundation for long-term success. The company’s goal is to establish a vertically integrated lithium value chain, from extraction and processing to final delivery of battery-grade lithium products to manufacturers.

By embedding lithium into core operations, Chevron is laying the groundwork for a future in which it not only participates but also shapes the critical mineral landscape in the United States and beyond.

Conclusion: Chevron’s Leap Into Lithium Signals an Energy Evolution

Chevron’s move into domestic lithium is not just about expanding the portfolio, it is about stepping into the future of energy. By securing prime acreage in the Smackover Formation and investing in cleaner extraction technologies, Chevron is taking a major step toward powering the electrification era. This is not just a smart business decision, it is a bold commitment to help lead the U.S. energy transition from the ground up.

CVX's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, CVX holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 SUBCY, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Paramount Resources Ltd. PRMRF and RPC, Inc. RES, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 is valued at $5.77 billion. The company is a global leader in delivering offshore projects and services for the energy industry, specializing in subsea engineering, construction and installation. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Subsea 7 supports both the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors with integrated solutions, including subsea infrastructure, heavy lifting and life-of-field services.

Paramount Resources is valued at $2.31 billion. It is a Calgary-based energy company engaged in the exploration and development of conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves across Canada. Paramount Resources’ key assets include significant holdings in the Duvernay, Montney, Muskwa and Besa River formations located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia.

RPC is valued at $1.12 billion. The company provides a wide range of oilfield services and equipment to support the exploration, production and maintenance of oil and gas wells globally. RPC operates through Technical Services—offering pressure pumping, cementing, and well control—and Support Services, which rents tools and provides pipe handling and inspection.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.