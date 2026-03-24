Markets
CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Names COO Jeff Sylvester CFO

March 24, 2026 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK), an energy delivery company, on Tuesday, announced that Chief Financial Officer Beth Cooper will retire on June 30, after 36 years with the company.

The company appointed Chief Operating Officer Jeff Sylvester as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1.

Sylvester, who has been with the company since 2004, brings experience across finance, operations and business development roles.

Beth Cooper has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2008, taking over form John McMasters.

McMasters transitioned from the role after being promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

In the pre-market trading, Chesapeake Utilities is at $126.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CPK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.