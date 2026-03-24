Chesapeake Utilities Names COO Jeff Sylvester CFO

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK), an energy delivery company, on Tuesday, announced that Chief Financial Officer Beth Cooper will retire on June 30, after 36 years with the company.

The company appointed Chief Operating Officer Jeff Sylvester as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1.

Sylvester, who has been with the company since 2004, brings experience across finance, operations and business development roles.

Beth Cooper has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2008, taking over form John McMasters.

McMasters transitioned from the role after being promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

In the pre-market trading, Chesapeake Utilities is at $126.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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