Chesapeake Utilities Corp. Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $46.1 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $36.7 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $46.2 million or $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $258.9 million from $215.0 million last year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.1 Mln. vs. $36.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $258.9 Mln vs. $215.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.