Markets
CHK

Chesapeake Names Josh Viets COO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), an energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Josh Viets as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, with effect from February 1.

Nick Dell'Osso, Chesapeake's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "As we refocus our portfolio around our strongest assets, Josh's demonstrated operational leadership, technical ability, and diverse experience driving efficiencies which deliver results will play a critical role in our future success."

For the last two decades, Viets has worked in operational positions of increasing importance at ConocoPhillips Company. He most recently served as Vice President, Delaware Basin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular