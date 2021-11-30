Chesapeake Energy Appoints Mohit Singh As EVP And CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) announced Tuesday that Mohit Singh has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 6, 2021.

Singh brings deep financial and executive leadership capabilities with experience in the energy space, from directing business units and business development to pursuing lower carbon ventures.

For the last six years, Singh has served on the executive leadership team at BPX Energy, the U.S. onshore subsidiary of BP. He also served as Head of Business Development and Exploration and as Senior Vice President - North Business Unit.

Prior to joining BPX, Singh worked as an investment banker focused on oil and gas transactions for RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs. A chemical engineer by training, he began his career at Shell Exploration & Production Company where he held business planning, reservoir engineering and research engineering roles of increasing importance.

