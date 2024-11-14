Cherry Hill internalizes management, concludes strategic review

Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) Investment Corporation announced that the Company has commenced operations as a fully integrated, internally managed mortgage REIT and has terminated the management agreement with its external manager, Cherry Hill Mortgage Management, LLC, effective as of November 14, 2024. The management agreement was terminated upon the completion of an internalization event in which, among other things, the Company entered into employment arrangements with the Company’s senior management team and other personnel supporting the Company’s business. No termination fee is payable to the Manager, and the Company will not pay management fees to the Manager from and after the effective date of termination of the management agreement. “We are very pleased to have completed the internalization process and begin our evolution as a fully integrated mortgage REIT,” said Jay Lown, President and CEO of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. “As an internally managed REIT moving forward, we expect to reduce expenses and enhance our earnings profile, thereby better aligning management and the investment community. I want to thank our team for all of their relentless work to complete the process.” The Company also announced today that the special committee of the Board of Directors, which is comprised entirely of independent and disinterested directors, has concluded its previously announced review of strategic alternatives. Following a thorough review of strategic alternatives, the Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the special committee, unanimously determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to continue to pursue management’s execution of the Company’s residential mortgage investment strategy as an internally managed company.

