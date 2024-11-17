News & Insights

Stocks

Chenqi Technology and Tencent Forge New Service Agreements

November 17, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chenqi Technology Ltd. (HK:9680) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chenqi Technology Ltd. has entered into a Technology Services Framework Agreement with Tencent Computer to provide data services from November 2024 to December 2026. Additionally, the company has revised the annual cap for marketing promotion service fees with Tencent, reflecting anticipated demand for the upcoming year. These agreements involve connected transactions due to Tencent’s substantial shareholding in Chenqi Technology.

For further insights into HK:9680 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.