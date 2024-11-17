Chenqi Technology and Tencent Forge New Service Agreements

Chenqi Technology Ltd. (HK:9680) has released an update.

Chenqi Technology Ltd. has entered into a Technology Services Framework Agreement with Tencent Computer to provide data services from November 2024 to December 2026. Additionally, the company has revised the annual cap for marketing promotion service fees with Tencent, reflecting anticipated demand for the upcoming year. These agreements involve connected transactions due to Tencent’s substantial shareholding in Chenqi Technology.

