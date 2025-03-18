Cheniere Reaches Substantial Completion of Train 1 at CCL Stage 3

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG, a leader in liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) production and export, has announced a significant achievement in the energy sector with the substantial completion of Train 1 at the Corpus Christi Stage 3 (CCL Stage 3) Liquefaction Project. On March 16, 2025, Cheniere confirmed the successful commissioning of the first liquefaction train, marking a key moment in its ongoing efforts to meet the growing global demand for LNG.

This breakthrough sets the stage for Houston, TX-based oil and gas storage and transportation company to begin recording financial results from LNG sales generated by Train 1, further consolidating its position as a major player in the industry.

Significance of Substantial Completion

The completion of the first liquefaction train at CCL Stage 3 is a major landmark for the Corpus Christi LNG export facility in Texas. This is especially impressive because it was finished ahead of schedule and within budget, showcasing the energy infrastructure company’s strong track record of managing projects efficiently. With Train 1 now operational, the company is one step closer to increasing its export capacity and helping improve global energy security.

Jack Fusco, president and CEO, shared his satisfaction with the progress, saying this achievement will "continue to build on the strong track record of success that Cheniere and Bechtel teams have consistently delivered." His words highlight the successful teamwork between Cheniere and Bechtel Energy, Inc., its engineering and construction partner.

Key Project Details and Timeline

The road to substantial completion began with the issuance of the full notice to proceed to Bechtel in June 2022. The first LNG production from Train 1 was achieved in December 2024, followed by the first cargo loaded in February 2025. This rapid progression highlights the strong coordination between all stakeholders involved, ensuring that critical timelines were met and objectives were achieved.

CCL Stage 3 consists of seven midscale liquefaction trains, which are expected to produce more than 10 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG. This additional capacity will help meet the ever-growing demand for LNG globally, particularly in regions like Europe and Asia, where energy needs continue to rise.

As of Jan. 31, 2025, the overall completion of CCL Stage 3 was 78.3%, with the majority of engineering and procurement work already completed. Specifically, 97.6% of engineering and 97.2% of procurement work had been completed by this date, showcasing Cheniere's impressive ability to maintain the pace of its ambitious development project. Construction progress for the entire facility was reported at 45.5%, with the remaining work expected to be completed efficiently.

Impact of Corpus Christi Stage 3 on LNG Supply

The successful completion of Train 1 marks the first step toward increasing the Corpus Christi LNG export facility's total production capacity. After completion of all seven trains, the total output of the facility will exceed 25 mtpa. This increase will have a profound impact on global LNG supply, strengthening Cheniere’s position in the international natural gas market.

Given the global energy landscape's volatility, the need for new, reliable sources of LNG is essential. CCL Stage 3 will play a crucial role in meeting this demand, ensuring that the LNG produced by Cheniere can be efficiently exported to countries across the globe. By expanding the Corpus Christi facility’s capacity, Cheniere not only supports its long-term value for shareholders but also ensures the stability and diversity of global energy markets.

Long-Term Value Creation and Strategic Growth

Cheniere's approach to growth at the Corpus Christi site highlights its commitment to sustainable expansion. The decision to develop additional trains on an already established facility minimizes potential risks and enhances the efficiency of the entire process. This disciplined growth strategy ensures that Cheniere can meet the rising demand for LNG while maintaining financial and operational stability.

The successful commissioning of Train 1 also proves Cheniere’s focus on safety, efficiency and operational excellence, qualities that are essential to its long-term growth strategy. By ensuring that each stage of the CCL Stage 3 project progresses seamlessly, Cheniere is positioning itself to meet the needs of both domestic and international customers, while creating lasting value for investors and stakeholders.

Looking Ahead: Future of Cheniere Energy

With the completion of Train 1, Cheniere is well on its way to becoming an even more dominant force in the global LNG market. The completion of the full seven-train capacity will strengthen the company’s ability to meet the needs of the world’s largest energy consumers. As theglobal marketcontinues to evolve, Cheniere’s strategic initiatives and innovative approaches to LNG production and export will remain key to its success.

The ongoing development of the Corpus Christi Stage 3 project is a testament to Cheniere’s commitment to excellence and its ability to execute large-scale, complex energy projects. With continued focus on safe, efficient and reliable LNG production, Cheniere will undoubtedly maintain its status as a leader in the LNG industry for years to come.

