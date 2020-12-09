Cheniere (LNG) Ships First Cargo From Train 3 of CCL Project

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG recently announced that the first commissioned cargo from Train 3 at the Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas export terminal in South Texas was loaded onto LNG tanker La Mancha Knutsen. This marks the terminal's 200th cargo loading on La Mancha Knutsen.

Cheniere Energy’s Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project (CCL) aims to build three trains, each with a nominal production capacity predicted to be 4.5 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of LNG. Notably, Train 1 and 2 are functional. In June 2019, the first commissioned cargo from Train 2 was shipped.

Train 3 with a capacity of 4.5 Mtpa was sanctioned in 2018 by Cheniere Energy. In 2019, the company expected the train to come online in the first half of 2021 while in the last reported quarter, the company preponed its timeline to complete the third train in the first quarter of 2021 only.

Apart from the Corpus Christi Project, Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass is North America’s first large-scale liquefied gas export facility. The company intends to construct up to six trains in all at Sabine Pass with each train expected to have a capacity worth 4.5 Mtpa. Notably, the run-rate of LNG production is projected within 4.7-5 Mtpa. While Trains 1 to 5 are functional, Train 6 is currently under construction with completion estimated within the second half of 2022.

Further, Cheniere Energy intends to develop seven midscale liquefaction trains adjacent to the CCL Project. Total production capacities of these trains are expected to be approximately 10 Mtpa.

About the Company

Cheniere Energy is primarily engaged in businesses related to liquefied natural gas (or LNG) through its two business segments, namely LNG terminal, and LNG and natural gas marketing. The company through its controlling interest in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal (North America’s first large-scale liquefied gas export facility) in Louisiana.

Cheniere Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

