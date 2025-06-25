Cheniere Energy Partners Prices $1 Bln Senior Notes Due 2035

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) announced that it has priced its $1.0 billion offering of Senior Notes due 2035. The 2035 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.550% per annum and will mature on October 30, 2035. The 2035 Notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.731% of par. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on July 10, 2025.

Cheniere Partners plans to contribute the proceeds from the offering to its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC, to be used to redeem a portion of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2026. The CQP 2035 Notes will rank pari passu in right of payment with the existing senior notes at Cheniere Partners, including the senior notes due 2029, the senior notes due 2031, the senior notes due 2032, the senior notes due 2033 and the senior notes due 2034.

