Cheniere Energy Partners LP Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.287 billion, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $623 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $2.910 billion from $2.460 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.287 Bln. vs. $623 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.38 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $2.910 Bln vs. $2.460 Bln last year.

