Cheniere Energy Partners LP Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $186 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $641 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $3.600 billion from $2.989 billion last year.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $186 Mln. vs. $641 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $3.600 Bln vs. $2.989 Bln last year.

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