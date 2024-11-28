News & Insights

Chen Hsong Holdings Updates Board and Committees

November 28, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Chen Hsong Holdings (HK:0057) has released an update.

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited has announced changes to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2024, with Ms. Lai Yuen Chiang continuing as Chairman and CEO. The company’s board committees, including Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Corporate Governance, have also been restructured with new chairpersons and members. These updates aim to strengthen governance and leadership as the company navigates future business challenges.

