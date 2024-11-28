News & Insights

Chen Hsong Boosts Board with New Director Appointment

November 28, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Chen Hsong Holdings (HK:0057) has released an update.

Chen Hsong Holdings has announced the appointment of Mr. Clement King Man Kwok as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 1, 2024. With a strong background in accounting and corporate finance, Mr. Kwok is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction and governance. These appointments reflect Chen Hsong’s commitment to strengthening its board with seasoned expertise.

