Chemours Upsizes and Prices $700 Million Senior Notes Offering

The Chemours Company CC has recently priced a private offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior notes due 2034. This increases the offering size from the initially announced $600 million.

With maturity scheduled on March 15, 2034, the interest payments on the notes will be made on a semi-annual basis. This senior unsecured obligation of Chemours will be guaranteed by certain of its subsidiaries, with expected closure of the offering on March 12, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Chemours plans to use the net proceeds to redeem its outstanding 5.375% senior notes due 2027 and partially redeem its 5.750% senior notes due 2028. This will enhance the company’s debt profile.

The notes and related guarantees were offered to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S. The securities may not be offered in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption.

CC stock has gained 31.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 9.8% decline.



CC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While ALB and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.41 per share, indicating a rise of 911.4% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 57.8%. ALB’s shares have soared 155.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.16 per share, indicating a 35.85% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 28.02%. Its shares have jumped 241.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.53 per share, indicating a 7.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters. BCPC’s shares have gained 5.1% over the past year.

