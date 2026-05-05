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Chemours Q1 Loss Widens

May 05, 2026 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Chemours Company (CC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter results with revenue edging higher from last year, while losses widened amid higher costs.

The company posted net sales of $1.38 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $ 1.36 billion a year earlier. Net loss widened to $29 million from $5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Gross profit declined to $212 million from $236 million last year, while total other operating expenses were $186 million compared with $183 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $147 million from $123 million, while research and development expenses were $26 million versus $27 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, Chemours expects second-quarter net sales to increase 15 percent to 20 percent sequentially, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $220 million and $250 million.

Loss per share was $0.19 for the quarter, compared with a loss of $0.03 per share in the same period last year.

CC is currently trading after hours at $27.15, down $0.79 or 2.83 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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