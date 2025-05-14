Chemours & Navin Fluorine Partner to Produce Liquid Cooling Product

The Chemours Company CC recently entered into an agreement with Navin Fluorine International Limited to manufacture Opteon two-phase immersion cooling fluid. This effort is part of CC’s expanded Liquid Cooling Venture, which is aimed at addressing the growing heat, energy and water demands of advanced data centers and AI hardware.

CC, through this initiative, is trying to bridge the gap that has emerged due to the incapability of next-generation chips to meet the computing and resource demands created by the AI boom. The company’s innovative technology can help significantly reduce data-center total cost of ownership through decreased energy, water, space, maintenance and capex demands.

The Opteon fluid offers an ultra-low global warming potential (10), a power usage effectiveness approaching 1, and superior performance capabilities vis-à-vis conventional liquid cooling technologies.

Chemours’agreement with Navin Fluorine marks a key step toward commercialization by establishing initial capacity and supporting the adoption of two-phase liquid cooling.

CC stock has plunged 60.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 25.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. While AKZOY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NEM and IDR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the rest.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it in one, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have soared 16% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest, with the average surprise being roughly 21.70%.





