Chemours Enters Into Strategic Partnership With DataVolt For AI Based Data Efficiency

(RTTNews) - Chemours Co. (CC), a public chemical company, on Monday announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with DataVolt, a Saudi-based data center developer. The transaction terms and date were not disclosed.

The partnership aims to improve data center efficiency and sustainability using two-phase cooling technologies and other innovations, while preparing infrastructure.

The agreement involves developing liquid cooling and other data center solutions using Chemours' low global warming Opteon dielectric fluids, reinforcing its commitment to supporting AI and advanced digital infrastructure through its Liquid Cooling portfolio.

The company's Opteon liquid cooling technology offers key advantages amid rising data center demands, including up to 90% cooling energy savings, 40% lower total cost of ownership, minimal water use, and higher computing density.

The company said it also supports circularity by allowing the recovery and reuse of heat and some fluids, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

In pre-market trading, 0.81% higher at $11.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.

