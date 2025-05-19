Markets
CC

Chemours Enters Into Strategic Partnership With DataVolt For AI Based Data Efficiency

May 19, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chemours Co. (CC), a public chemical company, on Monday announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with DataVolt, a Saudi-based data center developer. The transaction terms and date were not disclosed.

The partnership aims to improve data center efficiency and sustainability using two-phase cooling technologies and other innovations, while preparing infrastructure.

The agreement involves developing liquid cooling and other data center solutions using Chemours' low global warming Opteon dielectric fluids, reinforcing its commitment to supporting AI and advanced digital infrastructure through its Liquid Cooling portfolio.

The company's Opteon liquid cooling technology offers key advantages amid rising data center demands, including up to 90% cooling energy savings, 40% lower total cost of ownership, minimal water use, and higher computing density.

The company said it also supports circularity by allowing the recovery and reuse of heat and some fluids, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

In pre-market trading, 0.81% higher at $11.08 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.