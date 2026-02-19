Chemours Company Q4 Loss Widens

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Chemours Company (CC) reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $47 million or $0.31 per share, compared with a net loss of $11 million or $0.08 per share in the corresponding prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net Income was $7 million or $0.05 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $14 million or $0.09 per share in the corresponding prior-year quarter.

Net sales were $1.33 billion, slightly down from $1.36 billion compared to the corresponding prior-year quarter.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the Company anticipates consolidated Net Sales to increase in the range of 3 to 5% sequentially, driven by TSS, with consolidated Adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $120 million and $150 million.

For the full year 2026, the company expects to deliver 2026 net sales growth in the range of 3 to 5% and adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $900 million.

