Chemours (CC) Price Target Increased by 14.03% to 19.00

The average one-year price target for Chemours (NYSE:CC) has been revised to $19.00 / share. This is an increase of 14.03% from the prior estimate of $16.66 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.19% from the latest reported closing price of $18.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemours. This is an decrease of 141 owner(s) or 18.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC is 0.11%, an increase of 28.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.37% to 164,846K shares. The put/call ratio of CC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,915K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,233K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 18.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,826K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,506K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,796K shares , representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 87.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,946K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 92.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,706K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company.

