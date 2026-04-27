Chemours (CC) Price Target Increased by 11.18% to 22.82

The average one-year price target for Chemours (NYSE:CC) has been revised to $22.82 / share. This is an increase of 11.18% from the prior estimate of $20.53 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $30.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of $26.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemours. This is an decrease of 235 owner(s) or 33.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC is 0.09%, an increase of 45.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.74% to 136,043K shares. The put/call ratio of CC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,506K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,796K shares , representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 87.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,946K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,644K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 33.72% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,701K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,622K shares , representing an increase of 29.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,646K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,984K shares , representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 0.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,616K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,379K shares , representing an increase of 34.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CC by 11.77% over the last quarter.

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