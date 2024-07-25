News & Insights

Markets
CMMB

Chemomab Reports Positive Results For Phase 2 Trial Of CM-101

July 25, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 2 SPRING trial of monoclonal antibody, CM-101, in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis. The results show a proof-of-concept for CM-101, the company claimed.

The company said the trial with CM-101 achieved its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and demonstrated anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cholestatic effects across a broad range of secondary efficacy endpoints. The data also showed statistically significant improvement in liver stiffness, a key marker.

The double-blind placebo-controlled SPRING study assessed 10 mg/kg and 20 mg/kg doses of CM-101.

Dose-dependent responses were observed for multiple disease-related biomarkers. Primary Endpoint

Chemomab said it is preparing for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to discuss the SPRING trial results and the design of a proposed Phase 3 PSC trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.