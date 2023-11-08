Chemed's (CHE) VITAS Performance Aids, Macro Issues Linger

Chemed’s CHE VITAS business has been registering robust performance over the past few quarters. However, seasonality in business, competitive landscape and dependence on government mandates are concerns. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Chemed’s VITAS segment is being driven by the strong adoption of its advanced hospice and palliative care services through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

In the third quarter, VITAS net revenues were up 12.5% year over year on a significant increase in days of care and a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase of approximately 2.7%.

Further, Roto-Rooter is currently the nation’s leading provider of plumbing, drain cleaning service and water restoration, reaching more than 90% of the U.S. population.

Chemed believes Roto-Rooter is well-positioned for growth and anticipates continued expansion of the segment’s market share, banking on the company’s core competitive advantages in terms of brand awareness, customer response time and 24/7 call centers and Internet presence. A notable e-marketing initiative by Roto-Rooter is to expand brand awareness among younger audiences by placing advertisements and content on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

In the third quarter, Roto-Rooter branch commercial revenues inched up 1.5% from the last year on 1.8% growth in excavation revenues and a 2% hike in commercial water restoration revenues.

On the flip side, in recent times, Chemed’s margin performance has been affected by the inflationary trend, increased logistics costs and higher employee-related expenses. In the third quarter, the company noted that full-year 2023 revenue growth is expected to be negatively impacted by 75 basis points as a result of the sequestration relief in the first half of 2022 compared to a full year of sequestration in 2023.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company registered a year-over-year increase of 35.8% in the cost of products and services by 4.5%.

Added to this, the market for sewer, drain and pipe cleaning and plumbing repair businesses is highly competitive. Competition is fragmented in most markets, with local and regional firms providing much of the competition. Besides, Hospice care in the United States is competitive as hospice services are generally uniform. As the hospice care industry is highly fragmented, VITAS competes with a large number of organizations on the basis of its ability to deliver quality, responsive services.

