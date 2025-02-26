Chemed Corp. Reports Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $90.32 million, or $6.02 per share. This compares with $90.05 million, or $5.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $639.99 million from $585.91 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $90.32 Mln. vs. $90.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.02 vs. $5.90 last year. -Revenue: $639.99 Mln vs. $585.91 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.