Chemed Corp. Reports Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $75.8 million, or $5 per share. This compares with $74.9 million, or $4.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $85.5 million or $5.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $606.181 million from $564.532 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $75.8 Mln. vs. $74.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5 vs. $4.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $606.181 Mln vs. $564.532 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.00 to $23.15

