Chemed Corp. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $64.23 million, or $4.46 per share. This compares with $75.77 million, or $5.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $75.90 million or $5.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $624.90 million from $606.18 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.23 Mln. vs. $75.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.46 vs. $5.00 last year. -Revenue: $624.90 Mln vs. $606.18 Mln last year.

