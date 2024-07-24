Chemed Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $70.9 million, or $4.65 per share. This compares with $53.4 million, or $3.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $83.4 million or $5.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $595.9 million from $553.8 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $70.9 Mln. vs. $53.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.65 vs. $3.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $595.9 Mln vs. $553.8 Mln last year.

