Chemed Corp. Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $52.5 million, or $3.57 per share. This compares with $70.9 million, or $4.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $618.8 million from $595.9 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.5 Mln. vs. $70.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.57 vs. $4.65 last year. -Revenue: $618.8 Mln vs. $595.9 Mln last year.

