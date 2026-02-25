Chemed Corp. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $76.8 million, or $5.48 per share. This compares with $90.3 million, or $6.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $89.9 million or $6.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $639.3 million from $640.0 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $76.8 Mln. vs. $90.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.48 vs. $6.08 last year. -Revenue: $639.3 Mln vs. $640.0 Mln last year.

For the full year 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings of $23.25 to $24.25 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.