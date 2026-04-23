Chemed Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Chemed Corp. (CHE) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $66.30 million, or $4.84 per share. This compares with $71.75 million, or $4.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chemed Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $77.38 million or $5.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $657.51 million from $646.94 million last year.

Chemed Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66.30 Mln. vs. $71.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.84 vs. $4.86 last year. -Revenue: $657.51 Mln vs. $646.94 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 24.00 To $ 24.75

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