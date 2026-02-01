Cheil Worldwide Q4 Results Climb, But Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Cheil Worldwide Inc. (030000.KS), a South Korean marketing and advertising agency network under Samsung Group, reported Monday higher profit and sales in its fourth quarter.

In South Korea, the shares were losing around 4.8 percent to trade at 20,900.00 won.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company climbed 65.09 percent to 63.66 billion Korean won from last year's 38.56 billion won.

Operating income grew 9.70 percent to 90.39 billion won from 82.40 billion won a year ago.

Sales increased 3.05 percent to 1.20 trillion won from 1.16 trillion won last year.

