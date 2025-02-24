Chegg Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chegg Inc. (CHGG):

Earnings: -$6.13 million in Q4 vs. $9.67 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q4 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chegg Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.02 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.17 per share Revenue: $143.48 million in Q4 vs. $187.99 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $114 - $116 Mln

