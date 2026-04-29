The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $18.56 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $11.50 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.43 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $1.059 billion from $950.75 million last year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.56 Mln. vs. $11.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.059 Bln vs. $950.75 Mln last year.

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