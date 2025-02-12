The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.21 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $17.35 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.19 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $1.033 billion from $950.47 million last year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.21 Mln. vs. $17.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.033 Bln vs. $950.47 Mln last year.

