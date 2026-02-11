The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $21.68 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $23.92 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.94 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $1.142 billion from $1.033 billion last year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.68 Mln. vs. $23.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.142 Bln vs. $1.033 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.