The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 33.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $79.63 in the previous session. Chefs' Warehouse has gained 26.8% since the start of the year compared to the 6.4% gain for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the -2.3% return for the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2026, Chefs' Warehouse reported EPS of $0.4 versus consensus estimate of $0.23 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.38%.

For the current fiscal year, Chefs' Warehouse is expected to post earnings of $2.37 per share on $4.5 in revenues. This represents a 24.74% change in EPS on a 8.33% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.71 per share on $4.83 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.56% and 7.46%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Chefs' Warehouse may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Chefs' Warehouse has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 33.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20X versus its peer group's average of 9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Chefs' Warehouse currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Chefs' Warehouse fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Chefs' Warehouse shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does CHEF Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CHEF have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Post Holdings, Inc. (POST). POST has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Post Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 28.31%, and for the current fiscal year, POST is expected to post earnings of $7.24 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion.

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. have gained 3.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.32X and a P/CF of 5.59X.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry may rank in the bottom 81% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CHEF and POST, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.