Chefs' Warehouse Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CHEF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.78, changing hands as low as $60.20 per share. Chefs' Warehouse Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHEF's low point in its 52 week range is $47.39 per share, with $73.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.41.

