Markets
CHEF

Chefs' Warehouse Acquires M.F. Foley Company - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) has acquired substantially all of the assets of M.F. Foley Company Inc. Based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Foley Fish is a staple purveyor of seafood products to restaurants across the country.

Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Chefs' Warehouse, said: "Foley's uncompromising dedication to quality aligns perfectly with our focus of supplying the world's best ingredients to North America's top chefs and will become a centerpiece of our strategy to grow the seafood category nationally."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHEF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular