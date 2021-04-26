Chefs' Warehouse Acquires M.F. Foley Company - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) has acquired substantially all of the assets of M.F. Foley Company Inc. Based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Foley Fish is a staple purveyor of seafood products to restaurants across the country.

Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Chefs' Warehouse, said: "Foley's uncompromising dedication to quality aligns perfectly with our focus of supplying the world's best ingredients to North America's top chefs and will become a centerpiece of our strategy to grow the seafood category nationally."

