News & Insights

Stocks
CTNT

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service to acquire TW & EW Services

December 03, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (CTNT) announced that it has executed definitive agreements for the acquisition of TW & EW Services, a California-based labor and logistics service provider. The acquisition is expected to close on or about December 4. The total cost of the acquisition includes a cash payment of $200,000 and a share consideration involving the issuance of Cheetah’s unregistered Class A common stock valued at $800,000, with a per-share price at $1.704. Following the acquisition, TW & EW will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.