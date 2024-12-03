Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service to acquire TW & EW Services

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (CTNT) announced that it has executed definitive agreements for the acquisition of TW & EW Services, a California-based labor and logistics service provider. The acquisition is expected to close on or about December 4. The total cost of the acquisition includes a cash payment of $200,000 and a share consideration involving the issuance of Cheetah’s unregistered Class A common stock valued at $800,000, with a per-share price at $1.704. Following the acquisition, TW & EW will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
