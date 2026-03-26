Cheetah Mobile Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CMCM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (Symbol: CMCM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.45, changing hands as low as $6.02 per share. Cheetah Mobile Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCM's low point in its 52 week range is $3.28 per share, with $9.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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