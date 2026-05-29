Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). Shares have added about 2.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cheesecake Factory due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Cheesecake Factory Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

The Cheesecake Factory reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Total revenues also surpassed the consensus mark and improved from the year-ago quarter.

CAKE’s Q1 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

For the quarter under review, CAKE reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.05, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 1.9%. In the year-ago period, the company reported adjusted EPS of 93 cents.



Quarterly revenues were $978.8 million, up 5.6% from $927.2 million a year ago and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $966 million by 1.3%.

Comparable Sales Show Modest Lift

Comparable restaurant sales at The Cheesecake Factory restaurants increased 1.6% year over year in the first quarter. Management indicated the concept outperformed broader casual dining trends during the period, supported by resilient demand for its dining experience.



From a segment standpoint, the namesake Cheesecake Factory restaurants generated $690.5 million of revenues versus $672.7 million in the year-ago quarter in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. North Italia revenues rose to $89.5 million from $83.4 million, while “Other FRC” revenues increased to $104.5 million from $87.4 million.

Profitability Improves on Cost Discipline

Operating performance strengthened year over year. Income from operations increased to $55 million from $52 million in the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of revenues, operating margin held at 5.6%, but CAKE posted a notable improvement in bottom-line profitability.



Food and beverage costs improved year over year, declining 10 bps to 21.7% of revenues, supporting restaurant-level profitability. Labor expenses also eased, falling 20 bps to 35.5% of revenues.



Offsetting these benefits, other operating costs and expenses increased 40 bps to 27%. General and administrative expenses were unchanged at 6.5% of revenues, indicating stable corporate overhead as the business grew.

Cheesecake Factory Expands Development and Returns Capital

CAKE continued to add restaurants across its growth concepts and licensing channel. During the quarter, the company opened one North Italia, one Flower Child, one FRC restaurant and one internationally licensed The Cheesecake Factory location in Guadalajara, Mexico. Subsequent to quarter-end, it opened one additional North Italia restaurant.



Management reiterated expectations to open as many as 26 new restaurants in fiscal 2026, including up to six The Cheesecake Factory locations, six to seven North Italia restaurants, six to seven Flower Child locations and up to seven FRC restaurants. Shareholder returns remained active, with the company repurchasing about 332,000 shares for $19.2 million and declaring a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share payable May 26, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of May 13.

CAKE Liquidity Remains Solid With Manageable Debt

CAKE ended the quarter with $601.6 million of total available liquidity, comprised of $235.1 million in cash and $366.5 million of revolver availability with no outstanding balance. Cash and cash equivalents were $235.1 million at March 31, 2026, compared with $215.7 million at the end of fiscal 2025.



Long-term debt (net of issuance costs) stood at $631 million, compared with $630.1 million as of Dec. 30, 2025. With ample liquidity and no borrowings on its revolving credit facility, CAKE maintained financial flexibility to fund unit growth while supporting capital returns.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -7.25% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Cheesecake Factory has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Cheesecake Factory has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.